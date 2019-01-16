2 killed in wreck; 1 dies in fire

The first Laurens County traffic fatalities of the year happened Wednesday night near Clinton - VICTIMS ARE IDENTIFIED

The victims have not yet been identified. They were the driver and passenger of a moped, ejected from the vehicle as it collided with a car on Torrington Road, near Piedmont Avenue. The other vehicle was a 2012 Nissan sedan, and no charges have been filed, authorities said.

A report said the sedan and the moped were traveling west when the collision happened. The moped driver and passenger were not wearing helmets, and they died at the scene. The Highway Patrol's MAIT is investigation.

In a separate incident, a person died tonight in a structure fire on Harris Bridge Road; the victim has not been identified. SLED and local authorities are conducting an investigation.