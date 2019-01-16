Home / Breaking News / 2 killed in wreck; 1 dies in fire

2 killed in wreck; 1 dies in fire

Wed, 01/16/2019 - 11:20pm Vic MacDonald
CORONER’S OFFICE: Laurens County had two fatalities last night (Jan. 16) at 384 Torrington Rd., Clinton, SC. They were driving a moped and hit from behind by another vehicle.  Names are as follows: Aaron Bates, age 34, of Summit St., Clinton, SC was pronounced on scene at 1854 due to multiple blunt force injuries. Brittaney Redd, age 31, of Summit St., Clinton, SC was pronounced on scene at 1852 due to multiple blunt force trauma. FIRE DEATH Korey Cantrell, age 42, of 2549 Harris Bridge Rd., Woodruff, SC expired last night, (Jan. 16) at 2049 at a fire in his home.  An autopsy will be performed this afternoon.  The Laurens Co. Coroner's Office, SLED and Laurens Co. Sheriff's Dept. are continuing their investigation. 

The first Laurens County traffic fatalities of the year happened Wednesday night near Clinton

The victims have not yet been identified. They were the driver and passenger of a moped, ejected from the vehicle as it collided with a car on Torrington Road, near Piedmont Avenue. The other vehicle was a 2012 Nissan sedan, and no charges have been filed, authorities said.

A report said the sedan and the moped were traveling west when the collision happened. The moped driver and passenger were not wearing helmets, and they died at the scene. The Highway Patrol's MAIT is investigation.

In a separate incident, a person died tonight in a structure fire on Harris Bridge Road; the victim has not been identified. SLED and local authorities are conducting an investigation.

  

