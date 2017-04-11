2 fatalities on roads

Two people have died recently, and one person has been arrested, in fatal accidents on Laurens County roads.

Authorities identified the latest victim as Somila McDowell, 24, of 218 Spring St., Laurens. She was ejected from a vehicle and died at 3:30 this morning on Old Milton Road. She was driving a 1999 Honda north on Old Milton Road when the vehicle ran off the left side, hit a ditch and overturned.

Also, a pedestrian died about 11:35 pm Thursday on Hwy 76 near Lakeside Country Club. The person driving the vehicle allegedly left the scene. Authorities identified the driver as Tevin Fitzgerald Boyd, 25, of 34 G and S Lane, Clinton, driving a 2001 Hyundai Sonata. A report said he was arrested Friday.

The identify of the victim was not immediately released.

A report said the alleged hit-and-run occurred on Hwy 76, at Holly Grove Church Road, between Laurens and Clinton. The victim was walking west on Hwy 76 when the victim was struck by a vehicle.