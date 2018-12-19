2 council members bow out

Tollison bids farewell: “We worked well together”

Keith Tollison thanked his fellow council members for their lessons in governance, at his final meeting last Tuesday.

“As a group, we worked well together,” Tollison said.

All members of council expressed their appreciation of service to Tollison, and the out-going council vice-chairman received a certificate of appreciation.

Frequent absences from meetings became an issue for Tollison as he was challenged by Jeff Carroll for re-election in last summer’s Republican primary. Tollison was traveling for his job, but Council Chairman Joe Wood said Tollison, “never let his constituents down.”

Tollison also recuperated from a wreck in which he was injured driving his motorcycle at a Laurens intersection.

Carroll, the Spartanburg County EMS director, won the Republican primary this past summer, and was unopposed for election in November.

Out-going council member Ted Nash also was to be honored by the council, but he was unable to attend because of illness. Wood said a county delegation would visit Nash soon to present his award.

Nash’s son-in-law Kemp Younts will be sworn in Jan. 3 to replace Nash on the county council. Younts won the Republican primary and was unopposed for election in November.

Wood said he and Tollison communicated many times by phone when Tollison had to be out of town for business. Wood said he and Tollison, both veterans of the construction business, had the idea of re-figuring the location of the Hillcrest Square Administrative Wing to improve its functionality and save money. Construction of the wing transformed Hillcrest Square into a full-service judicial-services-administration complex, and got county functions out of the Church St. Administration Building, which was going to need a major, expensive renovation.

“I can’t fault a man for taking a job to support his family,” Wood said of Tollison.

All members of council expressed their appreciation to Tollison when it came time for council comments. There were no public comments presented to the council.

“To District 5, it was truly my honor to serve you,” Tollison said. “To my family, for the late nights, the phone calls, some of them not very pleasant, the visits and the parades, the time and money campaigning - I thank you for being beside me for that.”

Tollison expressed his appreciation to the county’s department heads and employees, also.

“It’s not an easy job being up here,” Wood said.

In its final meeting of 2018, the Laurens County Council gave unanimous approval to the second of three readings of ordinances moving forward Project Autumn and Project Gator. A final reading, and public hearing, will be conducted Jan. 8, 2019.

At that time, the council will be obligated to make known the names of the companies making the investments.

Project Autumn is a $2.5 million expansion by an existing company in Laurens County.

Project Gator is a $12.3 million investment by a new company in Laurens County.

The first of three readings was given to a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for Flame Spray, an Italian company in northwestern Laurens County. The company is planning an $8 million expansion, council was told.

Council also gave unanimous approval to an easement at the fire station on Stagecoach Road for a water line. The Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission will bore under an existing concrete pad in front of the fire station as part of a 12-inch water line extension along the road.

The new water line will facilitate the distribution of water from the new Lake Greenwood water treatment plant (from the LCWSC elevated tank to the Raider Road tank). Groundbreaking for the water plant will be held this spring.