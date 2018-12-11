2 Companies Are Interested in Laurens County

TONIGHT: An investment that could bring 44 new jobs to Laurens County will be up for 1st consideration before the Laurens County Council.

As part of its regular meeting, council will consider 2 inducement resolutions and 1st reading of 2 ordinances for companies interested in investing in Laurens County. The companies are not named.

Project Gator, a SC company, plans to invest $12.3 million in a Laurens County facility, created 44 new jobs. The measures before council allow the company to pay a fee instead of property taxes on the land, building and equipment.

Project Autumn, a Delaware company, plans an expansion and will spend $2.5 million by Dec. 31 of the 5th year after the agreement is signed. The agreement does not list any new jobs created.

Council also will be asked to make it possible for Laurens County EMS to move out of the Clinton Fire Department. The EMS crews do not have a separate kitchen, have no privacy (from trustys) in showers, and all the light in their living quarters is by lamps, not over-head lights, a report to the council says. Council will be asked to authorize an expense of about $9,000 to have a trailer moved to 4036 Springdale Dr., Clinton, a lot the council already owns, for an EMS substation.

The Laurens County Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 13, 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public.

The council will hear a report about Laurens County Animal Control.

The council will consider the Posting of Transactions On-line, will change the mobile homes ordinance and amend the subdivisions ordinance (allowing families to subdivide their own land), and will consider a funding source for new HVAC in the Hillcrest Square Center. An Airport Capital Improvement Plan is up for council approval. The council will consider designating Nov. 17 as March of Dimes Day in Laurens County. The council will consider spending $250,000 for a replacement for the Joanna Fire Dept. ladder truck.

A 15-minute time is set aside for members of the public to comment to council on any subject (register at the podium before the meeting starts). Council members will make comments. A close session is planned, to discuss EMS contract, EMS headquarters real estate, and solid waste transfer station contract.