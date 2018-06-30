2 arrested for alleged sexual molestation, death

Two people that the Sheriff called "animals" are in custody because a 2-year-old's body was found at 176 Country Lane, Clinton.

The toddler was dead, beaten and sexually molested, according to a charge by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Don Reynolds said, "These animals, who are possessed with pure evil, have no place in our society. There is no rehabilitation for people this evil. I'm sure God has a place for these broken individuals, as he does for these precious children."

"Unfortunately, I have had to work many homicide cases over the years, some of which involved children, however, this by far is the worst thing I've ever seen. This incident brought tears to the eyes of our investigators and what these individuals did to this child is unimaginable," Captain Robert Wilkie said.

The suspects are Jessica Blake Smith, the child's mother, and William Ryan Looper, her boyfriend, according to a report. The matter remains under investigation.

Early Saturday morning, deputies were dispatched to the residence and found a 2-year-old dead. The name of the dead child has not yet been released. A report said the child was beaten, injuries were visible all over its body, and a brutal sexual molestation had taken place before the child died.

Two other children - ages 6 and 7, have been hospitalized for examinations. Looper has been arrested previously for alleged break-ins. Reynolds said.

New charges are pending against Looper and against Smith.

https://www.facebook.com/golaurens/videos/1915832938468969/