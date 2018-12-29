1st Offense DUI Guilty Plea

Clinton City Council Member Robbie Neal has pleaded guilty to first offense driving under the influence, and is paying a $400 fine.

The Dec. 21 guilty plea was reported from Laurens County Criminal Court, accepted by Judge Frank Addy, in a Dec. 24 court posting by WLBG radio, Laurens. Neal, 55, of 103 East Bluford St., Clinton, was arrested on a 2nd offense DUI charge by the Clinton Police Department. Her guilty plea was to "Driving Under the Influence," according to the radio station's website.

He sentence was time served - 1 night in jail - and a $400 fine, being paid at $100 a month. Her payments to the court start Jan. 15, 2019.

