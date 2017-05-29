15 graduate from Laurens Academy

The 15-member Class of 2017 of Laurens Academy graduated Friday at Presbyterian College's Edmunds Hall.

Guest speaker was Ronny Fisher, the Big South women's basketball Coach of the Year from Campbell University. He formerly coached the women's team at Presbyterian College. Fisher remembered coming into this same venue on 9/11/2001 to join the PC community in offering prayers for the United States following terrorist attacks.

Graduates Peter Tillman led the Pledge of Allegiance, Terry Brown read the Scripture, Braden Brewington welcomed the audience, Madisen Faulkner provided the Salutatorian Address, Sara Spoone gave the Valedictorian Address, and Carmen McGee introduced Fisher as the guest speaker. Fisher joined Todd Kirk, Brandon McGee and Til Culbertson (Laurens Academy's founder) in presenting the diplomas.

Til Culbertson provided special recognition for graduates who has attended Laurens Academy Pre-K through 12th grade. Headmaster Todd Kirk gave the Benediction.

Special music was provided by Pat MacDonald, director and pianist; Marshall Davidson, bagpipes and violin; Tara Webb, pianist; The Golden Tones, Laurens Academy Handbells; the High School Girls Ensemble (The Climb and You Raise Me Up); and the High School Chorus (An Old Irish Blessing).

Fourteen graduates have received their acceptances for college, and one has enlisted in the United States Marines.