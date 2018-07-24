101 Main St., Clinton, Wins Statewide Restoration Award

City of Clinton wins the 2018 Gaines Jontz Rehabilitation Award from Main Street South Carolina

Main Street South Carolina recognized the City of Clinton’s Homes of Hope 101 Main Street with the 2018 Gaines Jontz Rehabilitation Award.

Main Street South Carolina is a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

This award recognizes excellence in façade or total building rehabilitation. The project must demonstrate quality and appropriateness of design, materials and construction, and have a positive impact on the commercial district.

Project leaders leveraged federal and state historic tax credits and abandoned buildings credits to convert a mostly abandoned historic downtown building into a mixed-use space with three market-rate apartments upstairs and three commercial spaces on the ground floor. The commercial areas vary in size from 450 square feet to the 1,200-square foot-space that the First National Bank of Clinton once occupied.

The historic rehabilitation project, assisted by private investors and a low-interest acquisition loan from the Clinton Economic Development Corporation, has energized Clinton's residents, property owners and even caught the attention of future investors.

"Current property owners are looking to spruce up their buildings, while developers are showing more and more interest in investing in Clinton," said Jenny Boulware, Main Street SC manager.

The award is named in memory of Gaines Jontz, an architect on staff at the Municipal Association, who worked with cities and towns across South Carolina on restoration efforts. Main Street South Carolina empowers residents, business owners and local officials with the knowledge, skills, tools and organizational structure necessary to revitalize their downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts into vibrant centers of commerce and community.

Main Street South Carolina follows the National Main Street's Four Point Approach economic vitality, design, promotion and organization. Each year, Main Street South Carolina recognizes members' achievements and successes in downtown revitalization.

