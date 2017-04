LCCT’s production of 101 Dalmatians Kids will continue this weekend at the Gillam Center on the Thornwell campus. The show lasts 30 minutes and is the perfect length for children and adults alike. Show times are Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, April 30 at 3:00. Ticket prices are $6 per ticket (all ages). – Photo provided