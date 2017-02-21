$1,000 for info
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 4:30pm Vic MacDonald
Burglary information will get reward from Crimestoppers
By:
Crimestoppers
Crimestoppers of Laurens County is offering a reward up to $1,000 for any information leading to the arrest of individual(s) that are responsible for a burglary that occurred on February 3.
This burglary occurred between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Dials Church Road, Laurens County.
Any you have any information, please call 68-CRIME (682-7463) to remain anonymous or the Laurens County Sheriff Office at (864) 984-4967.