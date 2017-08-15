1000 books before kindergarten - this Satursday

Curious George coming to the Library

In their continuing partnership, the Laurens County Library and Laurens County First Steps will be putting on a 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program this Saturday.

Called “Curious George at the Library,” the fun program will be at the Laurens Library on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m.

“Curious George at the Library” will celebrate Curious George and how children can find answers to what they are curious about in the library. There will be activity stations and giveaways. Curious George-approved snacks will be served. Not signed up for 1000 Books Before Kindergarten? Come anyway and enjoy the morning with the Youth Services staff. You can even sign up for 1000 Books Before Kindergarten at the event.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten helps to provide a word-rich environment, increasing a child’s exposure to a wide variety of books and promoting the child’s use of the library – a gold mine of free material available to people in our community. Family members are encouraged to count each book read to a child by a parent, grandparent, older sibling or anyone else. Since many children will ask for the same book to be read many times, parents may count every book read every time it is read.

The Laurens County Library and Laurens County First Steps have dedicated themselves to family engagement and early literacy. The Laurens County Library Youth Services is happy to offer a welcoming environment for children and their families. The library has resources for parents as well as grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

For information on 1000 Books Before Kindergarten and other story time programming, patrons may call the Laurens Public Library at 864-681-7323 or visit our website at www.lcpl.org.