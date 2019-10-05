100 Year Anniversary - The Highlander Battalion

The Presbyterian College Army ROTC Commission and Hall of Fame Ceremony Friday in Edmunds Hall commissioned 10 new Second Lieutenants in the United States Army.

The New Highlander Battalion - Presbyterian College, Newberry College, Lander University - presented the 2019 Hall of Fame honor to Colonel John T. Gentry Jr., PC '91, who also presented the Commissioning Address. Commission from PC was Brendon P. Mitchell, Ordnance Active Duty. Several awards also were presented from the New Highlander Battalion as part of the Commissioning Ceremony.

Those commissioned received the Silver Dollar Salute, and took the Commissioning Oath of Office.

LTC Cesar Rodriguez-Ortiz, professor of military science, presented welcoming remarks, conducted the awards presentation, and presented closing remarks. Col. (Ret) Jack Zeigler, '79, presented the Hall of Fame Induction, and Col. Gentry administered the Commissioning Oath. Dr. Jeri Parris Perkins, '81, pastor, First Presbyterian Church of Clinton and PC Board of Trustees, presented the invocation and the benediction.

