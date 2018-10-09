1 Million People Expected to Leave the Coast

The Government expects that 1 Million South Carolinians will leave the coast, starting tomorrow.

They will be complying with Gov. Henry McMaster's call for a mandatory evacuation, made today (Sept. 10), in advance of Hurricane Florence. All coastal zones will evacuate beginning tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 11) at noon. Major highways and roadways will be reversed to facilitate the evacuation. One of SC's most destructive hurricanes - Hugo in 1989 - also struck in September.

These counties are ordered for evacuation: Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley, Georgetown and Horry.

The state's emergency Public Information Phone System is 1-866-246-0133.

MORE INFO:

Hurricane Florence Aims at SC – Red Cross Readies for Storm; Releases Preparedness Tips

North Charleston – The Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross continues to work around-the-clock to prepare for Hurricane Florence.

The organization has been in close contact with its community and government partners, while mobilizing personnel and material resources from across the country. The Red Cross urges everyone to prepare now by following the tips below:

HURRICANE SAFETY:

· Continue listening to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.

· Build an emergency kit that contains food, water and other basic supplies for each family member to last at least three days. Also, don’t forget to include essential medications, copies of important documents and special items for your children and pets.

· Follow evacuation orders (know your zone) and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe to do so.

· If evacuation shelters open, you can find them by visiting redcross.org or by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App. The Emergency App also puts real time information about the storm and hurricane safety tips at your fingertips. The app is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps

· Don’t forget your pets. Bring them indoors and maintain direct control of them. Prepare an emergency kit for your pets, including sturdy leashes or pet carriers, food and water, bowls, cat litter and pan and photos of you with your pet in case they get lost. Additional pet safety tips are available.

· Find more information on preparedness on redcross.org

SAFE AND WELL:

· The American Red Cross Safe and Well website is a free public reunification tool that allows individuals and organizations to register and post messages to indicate that they are safe, or to search for loved ones. The site is always available and open to the public and available in Spanish.

· Registrations and searches can be done directly on the website. Registrations can also be completed by texting SAFE to 78876. Messages exist in both Spanish and English. To speak with someone at the American Red Cross concerning a missing friend or relative, please contact 1-800 Red Cross.

FLOOD SAFETY

Turn around, don’t drown. Stay off the roads. If you must drive and encounter a flooded roadway while driving, turn around and go another way. If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.

Head for higher ground and stay there.

Stay away from floodwaters. If you come upon a flowing stream where water is above your ankles, stop, turn around and go another way.

Keep children out of the water.

Be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to see flood danger.

Continue listening to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly if necessary.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe to do so.

State of Emergency: SC Residents Urged to Prepare for Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is urging consumers to heed disaster preparedness warnings as Hurricane Florence approaches.

While gathering food, water, and finding shelter are paramount, after meeting those needs, consumers are encouraged to consider the following to ease disaster recovery if Florence does hit South Carolina:

- Organize your documents. Collect your most recent financial and identification documents and keep them in safe, dry place. Be prepared to take them with you if you have to evacuate.

- Review your insurance policies. Become familiar with the types and levels of coverage you have. Consider taking an inventory of valuables in case you have to file a claim. Research whether your policies cover temporary shelter, replacement clothing or other items in the event of a disaster.

- Read SCEMD’s Hurricane Guide. The guide provides detailed information on evacuation zones and routes, official communication channels that provide emergency alerts and much more.

- Report price gouging. Report instances of price gouging to the police and the Office of the Attorney General by emailing reports to pricegouging@scag.gov, or calling (803) 737-3953. For more information, see the Attorney General’s press release on price gouging.

- Read SCDCA’s Recovering from a Disaster. After the storm passes, this guide can help you decide where to begin in the recovery process. Whether you have outstanding bills, need home improvement services or a temporary place to live, the guide addresses specific steps to take.

About SCDCA

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free, (800) 922-1594.