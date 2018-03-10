Robin Morse was almost killed by a close-range, shotgun blast in 1975. His 44-year career in law enforcement ended last Friday — at least for now.

“This is not my choice,” Morse said Friday. “I guess I’m getting fired. The city manager feels like if I’m gone, in his words, ‘some of the issues will settle down.”

Morse, who has been Clinton’s Director of Public Safety since January, 2013, said he was called to City Manager Bill Ed Cannon’s office last Tuesday. Cannon told Morse that Friday (Sept. 28) would be his last day.

“He said there were issues,” Morse said from his office in the DPS building on North Broad Street. “But he wasn’t specific. He did say there was ‘crust at the top’.”

Morse said that Cannon, who has been in Clinton since January, has not talked to him about any problems or issues in the department.

Morse’s departure is the latest upheaval in Clinton’s public safety offices. Clinton City Council held two called meetings in August to dissolve the Department of Public Safety and return to separate fire and police departments.

Phillip Russell, a retired fire official who lives in Union, was hired immediately and is serving as the city’s temporary fire chief.

“What have I done?” Morse said. “I haven’t had the opportunity to address or fix any problems, if there are any problems.”

Morse said he wanted to work at least until the end of next year, when he would be 66. “There are some projects here that I wanted to see through,” he said.

Morse said there are currently six openings in the police department, an unusually high number. “Everybody is upset with the split and how it was done,” the former chief said. “With all that’s going on, people can leave here and make more money somewhere else.”

He said a sergeant in Clinton recently left to work as a road officer for Newberry City Police — for more money and a $5,000 signing bonus.

“I’ve done the best I could all these years,” Morse said. “I’ve treated people the best I could.”

He said the highlight of his long career has been the ability to help people. “If they have a problem, helping them get it solved.”

Morse has been involved in state and national organizations. He has been president of the SC Chiefs Association (currently serving as secretary-treasurer), but will have to step down now because you have to be a police chief to be a member.

Morse was born in Hayes Hospital in Clinton and his family moved from Joanna to Lake Greenwood in 1957, where his parents operated Morse Landing. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1971.

He joined the Laurens County Sheriff’s Department as soon as he turned 21 (December, 1974) and worked for the late Sheriff R. Eugene Johnson as a road deputy.

He was off duty on July 21, 1975 when the Cross Hill Police Chief asked him to help his department check on an elderly man in the small lakeside community.

Morse said he knew the man, who had a drinking problem, and had checked on him before.

After getting no response at the front door, Morse entered the house through an open window and then he and the other officers searched the house.

With only one room left to check — the door was kept closed by a small piece of wood — Morse kicked the door open, stepped through the door and then turned to see the elderly man in the closet. He was holding a shotgun.

“I saw the muzzle blast,” Morse said. “The next thing I remember is lying in the front yard. I looked at the front door and (the man) was standing there pointing the shotgun at us. I drew my pistol and was going to shoot him when, thank goodness, he ducked back in the house.”

Morse had surgery that night and spent four weeks in the hospital. After another 2-week stay in the hospital, and another surgery, he returned to the sheriff’s department. There was no thought of doing anything else.

“I knew this was my passion,” he said. “I knew this was what I wanted do do. I love this job and I love serving the people.”

The man who shot him was taken to the state hospital. “When he found out what he had done, the doctors there would have to call me everyday to make sure I was OK before he would talk to them.”

The man ended up at the Laurens Memorial Home and lived into his 90s. “I’d go by to see him and talk to him from time to time,” Morse said. He said the man never drank again.

Morse said another positive from the shooting is that a nurse he met in the hospital in Greenwood later introduced him to his second wife, Barbara.

Morse joined the highway patrol in 1976 and stayed for two years before rejoining the Laurens County Sheriff’s Department, where he worked from 1978 until 1995.

He left as a captain to become the Laurens police chief in 1995 and worked there for 17.5 years before coming to Clinton.

“It was a good move for me,” he said, “and honestly, a nice increase in salary. And it was a good opportunity to be involved in public safety, both sides of the house.”

Morse said he would begin tying up some loose ends Monday (Oct. 1) and then start looking for something to do. He has no plans to retire.

“Once I get everything squared away, I’ll look at my options,” he said. “There’s a family business we’re involved in (in Laurens) and I’ve talked to several people since this happened. I want to stay active in public safety.”