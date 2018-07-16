Laurens County Library, At the Library: Jonathan Putnam on Tuesday, July 17, at 7 pm

Jonathan Putnam, author of the Lincoln and Speed Mystery Series will be at the Laurens County Library on Tuesday, July 17, at 7 pm, to sign books and speak on the topic “How the Young Lincoln Became Our Lincoln.”

The Lincoln & Speed Mystery series is based on Jonathan’s extensive research surrounding the four years Abraham Lincoln and his close friend Joshua Speed lived together above Speed’s store. A well-born Southerner, Speed was a little known but pivotal person in contributing to the maturation of Lincoln’s career and life, thus helping develop the course of American History. The third and most recent novel, Final Resting Place, opens in 1838 in Springfield when the town is involved in a high-pitched political season between Whigs and Democrats. After the land office registrar Jacob Early is murdered, the town assumes his enemy Henry Truett is the culprit, but the roommates are skeptical. Together, with the assistance of Joshua’s sister, Martha, they follow fascinating twists and clues to find the true murderer.

The novel’s plot is based on an actual 1838 sensational murder trial in which a young Abraham Lincoln, countered by the forceful prosecution of Stephen Douglas, defended a prominent local politician accused of murdering a rival. Douglas became Lincoln’s principal political adversary for the next two decades, culminating in the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates of 1858.

A recognized Lincoln scholar, Jonathan Putnam’s study has focused on the young Lincoln and his defining relationship with Joshua Speed. Everyone is invited to meet Jonathan and learn more about young Lincoln. The program is free and books will be available for purchase and signing.