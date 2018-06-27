“Because Time Matters”

Laurens County EMS is gold-standard Heart Association, Lifeline program

The Laurens County Emergency Medical Service is one of the gold-standard programs in the nation saving people from heart attacks.

Director Matt Pennington brought the information to County Council June 12, and thanked the EMTs and paramedics who accompanied him to the council’s regular meeting.

The council members and audience applauded the group’s American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award, and the Laurens County emergency personnel who earned it.

“EMT’s and paramedics play a vital part in the system of health care for those who have heart attacks,” said Dr. Tim Henry, chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. “Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient.

“We applaud Laurens County EMS for achieving this award in following evidence-based guidelines in the treatment of people who have severe heart attacks.”

“Laurens County EMS is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients. We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in emergency medical efforts through Mission: Lifeline,” said Chad Beam, training officer.

More than 250,000 people each year experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction, the deadliest type of heart attack. It is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart, and that requires timely treatment.

Mission: Lifeline says, “To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or providing clot-busting medication.”

This initiative gives EMS agencies tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care. This treatment is provided following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.

This recognition program honors emergency medical services for efforts to improve systems of care to rapidly identify suspected heart attack patients.

The EMTs and paramedics “promptly notify the medical center and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital personnel,” Mission: Lifeline said.

The Laurens County EMS 2018 Mission: Lifeline Gold Plus EMS award is signed by:

-- Nancy Brown, CEO, American Heart Association;

-- Eric Smith, MD, chair of Get With the Guidelines Steering Committee; and

-- John Warner, MD, president, American Heart Association.

(More info: Heart.org/MLQualityAwards)